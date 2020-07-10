Democrats failing to represent Merrimack

To the Editor: Merrimack Democrats aren’t putting Merrimack First.

As a resident, I would expect our Legislators would advocate first and foremost for the citizens of Merrimack when they meet in session. This term, that hasn’t been the case.

The four Democrat members of the Merrimack’s New Hampshire House delegation have consistently voted for tax increases and regulatory hurdles negatively affecting Merrimack small businesses throughout the last two years, but this last session they voted on something so recklessly anti-Merrimack I have to ask if they even realized what they were voting for.

Merrimack Representatives Wendy Thomas, Rosemarie Rung, Nancy Murphy voted to suspend the rules on June 21st in order to pass a bill (HB 2020) that would have moved the Bedford tolls to Merrimack. Representative Kathryn Stack was absent from this vote in the legislature, but her voting record shows a tendency to vote in a block with the rest of Merrimack’s Democrats.

After Governor Chris Sununu and Representative Dick Hinch were successful in their effort to end the Merrimack Tolls on New Year’s Day, it is unimaginable to think that Merrimack’s representatives would be open to moving tolls from Bedford to Merrimack in order to appease their Democrat Party bosses.

This November we have an opportunity to replace the Democrats who voted against Merrimack’s best interests in Concord and I strongly urge my fellow Merrimack residents to do so.

BILL MODIS

Merrimack

