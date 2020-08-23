Democrats push politics over meaningful change
To the Editor: Democrats have yet again failed New Hampshire citizens by failing to provide Gov. Chris Sununu with comprehensive legislation aimed at addressing the state’s mental health crisis. House Bill 687 is another prime example of state Democrats failing to see the issues at hand and pushing political agendas rather than pursuing meaningful change.
Governor Sununu has shown us time and time again the kind leader he is in addressing this mental health crisis by taking steps to rebuild our mental health system and by expanding transitional housing to help reduce Emergency Department wait times. We have seen those wait times decrease 60%.
Instead, what we saw in House Bill 687 was an attempt by Democrats in the Legislature to weaken the constitutional rights of Granite Staters. This bill provided no due process and would have subjected New Hampshire citizens to having their property taken with no notice.
Agendas like these we have seen throughout this legislative session. House Bill 1234 was a bill consisting of more than 40 separate bills, many of which did not correlate to each other and never went through the proper public vetting process. I am thankful for Governor Sununu and his steadfast leadership and holding legislative Democrats accountable.
It is truly unfortunate the Democrats would misrepresent Governor Sununu’s successful efforts during a mental health crisis.
RAY BELANGER
Lancaster