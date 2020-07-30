Democrats cherry-pick facts to deride Sununu response
To the Editor: New Hampshire Democrats have stooped to a new low during the COVID-19 pandemic. They cherry-pick data points that attempt to make Governor Chris Sununu look bad.
In a recent Op-Ed, a colleague in the legislature insinuated the governor failed because 81% of total deaths in New Hampshire have occurred in long-term care facilities. Again, this is a single data point that does not show the entire picture. Let us get the facts straight.
As of early June, COVID-19 killed a greater percentage of individuals within long-term care facilities in Connecticut (6.4%), Massachusetts (6.9%), New York (3.5%), and Rhode Island (8.2%) than in New Hampshire (1.5%). While all the deaths are tragic, the data clearly show the opposite of what Governor Sununu’s opponents contend. He is managing the crisis within long-term care facilities well.
As for the 81% number? Well, this tells me that Governor Sununu has done fantastic work with reducing community spread within the general population, thereby reducing the number of deaths. Put simply, the number of deaths within and outside long-term care facilities are low because of the preventative measures Governor Sununu put in place.
Additionally, the governor created the Long-Term Care Stabilization Program with CARES Act funding to incentive front line and direct care workers to remain in the workforce during the pandemic. The goal was to ensure New Hampshire’s most vulnerable populations were being supported during this critical time. It is truly unfortunate the Democrats would misrepresent Governor Sununu’s successful efforts during a public health crisis.
REP. EVERETT McBRIDE
Salem