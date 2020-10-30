Democrats want to kill NH charter schools
To the Editor: We have just ended the Joint Fiscal Committee meeting of the New Hampshire Legislature. The most controversial item was a Federal Education Grant of $46 million over 5 years for improving and adding new charter schools. The first installment to be voted on was $11 million. These are dollars that we in New Hampshire paid in income tax. We have now had six votes on accepting this money. The results are always the same. The seven Democrats always vote against accepting the money or even considering it, the three Republicans always vote to accept the grant.
Some of these Democrats have these charter schools in their districts and still vote no. The Democrats are slaves to the teachers union, which does not want New Hampshire parents to have any choice in their children’s education. That choice might show how inefficient our public education system is, and how badly that union has misused it. We Republicans are always for education choice. Charter schools are the laboratories for innovation, which we badly need to keep up with the rest of the world. It is unfortunate to have a legislature where the Democrats have the majority in both the House and the Senate. If voters want our state to improve the education of our children, then those voters should vote for Republican representatives and senators.
REP. KENNETH L. WEYLER
Kingston