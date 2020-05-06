A dentist’s view on delaying elective care

To the Editor: As a dentist who specializes in oral and maxillofacial surgery, I understand the risks involved in dealing with dental patients. It’s similar to what an ear, nose and throat surgeon faces, a specialty that will be free to perform elective procedures.

As clinicians, we are constantly evaluating the challenge of risk vs. uncertainty, both of which exist with COVID-19. Risk is quantifiable while uncertainty is qualitative. With the universal precautions and the additional PPE preparedness, the risk has been minimized and short of a vaccine, will not change much by May 31.

But in the meantime, oral conditions that are mild now will only get worse; dental pathology can only wait so long.

In my opinion, it is vital that we start treating our elective cases, before they become urgent or emergent cases. The benefit we derive from our intervention will far outweigh the risk.

SALMAN MALIK

Londonderry

Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Monday, May 04, 2020
Sunday, May 03, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Utility rebates due

To the editor: When the price of oil went way up a few years ago, we consumers were hit with numerous “surcharges” including one approved by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) for electric companies. Today, oil prices are at all time lows. Why are the companies, including the electric com…

Friday, May 01, 2020
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Tuesday, April 28, 2020