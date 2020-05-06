A dentist’s view on delaying elective care
To the Editor: As a dentist who specializes in oral and maxillofacial surgery, I understand the risks involved in dealing with dental patients. It’s similar to what an ear, nose and throat surgeon faces, a specialty that will be free to perform elective procedures.
As clinicians, we are constantly evaluating the challenge of risk vs. uncertainty, both of which exist with COVID-19. Risk is quantifiable while uncertainty is qualitative. With the universal precautions and the additional PPE preparedness, the risk has been minimized and short of a vaccine, will not change much by May 31.
But in the meantime, oral conditions that are mild now will only get worse; dental pathology can only wait so long.
In my opinion, it is vital that we start treating our elective cases, before they become urgent or emergent cases. The benefit we derive from our intervention will far outweigh the risk.
SALMAN MALIK
Londonderry