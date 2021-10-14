To the Editor: The Derry Against Hate walk on Oct. 10 was a rousing success. Thank you, Derry, for the tremendous response! Our town is full of amazing people. The scores of participants and hundreds who waved and beeped in support celebrated Derry as a welcoming community.
Diversity makes Derry a vibrant community that will prosper. Derry Against Hate celebrated the bonds that unite us with the message that all people are valued here.
Our event continued the movement for inclusion that’s been notable in recent months. People are standing up against the bigotry of a vocal minority. Derry Against Hate built on the momentum of the 350 people who countered anti-LGBTQ hate and opposed censorship to enjoy a fun family event. We were inspired by the spontaneous outpouring of support for a distraught mother whose children were taunted with racist terms at school. The generous, affirming majority inspired our walk. Put simply, Derry rocks!
Special thanks to Craig Cunningham for bringing this idea to fruition! Thank you to Rabbi Levy of Etz Hayim for his enthusiastic backing and outreach, and to Father Ray Bonin of Transfiguration.
Thank you to all who shared in the Gathering of Unity that capped the walk, and especially the two candidates who showed up to encourage our efforts, Neil Wetherbee and Mary Eisner, and Derry Town Councilor Jim Morgan.
Most of all, thanks to all who participated. They made Derry Against Hate happen. We showcased Derry as the welcoming, affirmative community we love.
To the Editor: It was truly comical to watch Senator Jeanne Shaheen question General Mark Milley during the recent hearings regarding the withdrawal from Afghanistan. She questioned the rapid, unanticipated decline of the Afghan army, listened to a nonsensical response from the general and f…