To the Editor: I am very pleased that the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has drafted a new Solid Waste Management Plan. This new plan has the goals of reducing the volume of the solid waste stream, maximizing diversion and assuring disposal capacity for New Hampshire.
Our new plan ensures a hierarchy of waste management solutions that prioritize source reduction, recycling, and composting and also includes strategies such as waste-to-energy and incineration as being preferable over landfills.
This is a lengthy plan with many details but it lists very clearly that the “overarching theme” is to reduce and divert waste, develop infrastructure to support the waste management hierarchy, develop and improve local recycling markets and conduct outreach and education to build public and business awareness regarding the need to reduce waste. Clearly these are excellent goals and themes.
However, I would also have loved to see this plan spell out what HB 1454 is trying to accomplish, which is to put a five-year groundwater runoff minimum into law for any new landfill development in New Hampshire. I also did not see the new plan address the issue of allowing wastes from other states to be placed in landfills here in New Hampshire. I understand this brings in revenue for our state but if our goal is to assure disposal capacity for New Hampshire then allowing continued dumping of other state’s solid waste into our landfills needs to be phased out.
