DeSantis is dangerous, Trump is even worse

To the Editor: In a recent op-ed, Rep. Ralph Boehm explained that Ron DeSantis is the presidential candidate to elect because he is a veteran, he loves veterans, and he helps veterans. As a combat wounded and medically retired former helicopter pilot (Vietnam), I appreciate DeSantis’ interest in veterans.

Sunday, July 09, 2023
Friday, July 07, 2023
Thursday, July 06, 2023

Letter: Smoke you're seeing is climate change

To the Editor: "Smoky air, the new normal," "worst-ever start to wildfire season," "a brutal heat wave" -- this Reuters article (6/30) had all the pieces, but failed to put them together.  The author makes no mention of the climate crisis, which we thought would affect our grandchildren, but…

Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Monday, July 03, 2023