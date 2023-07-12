To the Editor: In a recent op-ed, Rep. Ralph Boehm explained that Ron DeSantis is the presidential candidate to elect because he is a veteran, he loves veterans, and he helps veterans. As a combat wounded and medically retired former helicopter pilot (Vietnam), I appreciate DeSantis’ interest in veterans.
However, there are some other things DeSantis likes that Boehm overlooked. DeSantis likes to ban books, demonize the LGBTQ+ and oppose diversity generally. He likes to take human (subhuman?) beings, put them on buses and planes and send them where they know not as though they were cattle — all done with taxpayers’ money! Oh, and Ukraine is a territorial dispute “somewhere” in Europe (since “walked back”).
He pushes clearly unconstitutional laws aimed at a specific group or company (despite the 1st & 14th Amendments). Ask Florida farmers how they are doing getting migrant workers with DeSantis’ new documentary requirements? He’s a bully in his state and got away with it until he messed with The Mouse and got his nose tweaked.
DeSantis promises to gut the FBI and Justice Department, as well as the Department of Energy, Department of Education, and Commerce Department.
While in JAG, DeSantis was at Guantanamo as a junior officer front and center to the tortures. When asked what he actually did there, DeSantis attacked the reporter without answering the question.
DeSantis is dangerous, but at least he’s not a sociopathic narcissist and pathological liar-grifter. Thanks for small favors, I guess.
