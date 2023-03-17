Despicable DeSantis is on the side of tyranny
To the Editor: Governor Ron DeSantis is either one of the most ignorant people living or somebody who just revels in seeing people suffer. Could be both.
Despicable DeSantis is on the side of tyranny
To the Editor: Governor Ron DeSantis is either one of the most ignorant people living or somebody who just revels in seeing people suffer. Could be both.
DeSantis says Russia’s unprovoked war of conquest in Ukraine, designed to return Ukraine to a new-styled Soviet Union, is a “territorial dispute” and shouldn’t concern the United States. Hello! Ever hear of a guy named Hitler and read about what he was doing in 1939?
DeSantis is actually expected to announce a run for presidency soon. All rational, educated voters who possess even a small understanding of things like World War II, the current Ukrainian war, Russian history, and Hitler/Putin comparisons, must immediately scratch his name off their list, if they haven’t already done so for the things he has said and done over the past year.
I hope DeSantis reads this letter and maybe even starts watching the six o’clock news. He could learn a lot about this Russian “territorial dispute.”
In this war, Russia has kidnapped thousands of Ukrainian children and deported them to Russia for indoctrination, killed hundreds of children while bombing dozens of hospitals and schools, set up dozens of torture centers in occupied civilian areas, killed thousands of civilians by targeting cruise missiles at civilian centers, cut off Ukraine’s agricultural exports, crippling Ukraine’s economy while leading to increased starvation in Africa, and repeatedly proclaimed that Ukraine has no right to exist as a country.
No to Desantis. Slava Ukrayini.
RUSSELL PERKINS
Concord
The sad, shrill tone of the ‘woke’ dog whistle
To the Editor: Time for me to get out the magnifying glass as Republican presidential candidates are running on a series of manufactured issues so infinitesimally small as to be, well, non-existent.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.