Insulin price costs lives
To the Editor: I am 30 years old and have been a Type 1 diabetic for 29 of them. I was fortunate to grow up with my diabetes supplies being covered enough that my family did not have to worry.
When I turned 26, I filled my insulin for the first time on my new insurance plan. The pharmacist rang up my prescription and gave me my total: over $350. I had never paid that much for insulin. She explained that my new insurance had a copay deductible on name-brand medications.
I called my insurance and their response was the same as the pharmacist. In the meantime, they would cover generic formulas. I asked if they could give me the name of a generic, and of course, there wasn’t one.
I did what has become common practice, I rationed my insulin. This dangerous practice has killed many Americans and I could have been one of them.
In order to save lives like mine, we must make sure insulin and all other prescription drugs are affordable and available to the Granite Staters who need them. There are bills going through the legislature right now to increase the affordability, accessibility, and transparency of pricing of insulin and other prescription drugs. I hope that our lawmakers will support SB 687 and HB 1280.
New Hampshire needs these bills to pass to begin to address the cost of prescription drug prices.
Brittany O’Donnell
Chichester
Thursday, February 27, 2020
