Enjoying the heat?
To the Editor: Did we enjoy the brutal heat of the past weeks? I certainly didn’t! It is not normal for New England!
We are now in the middle of campaign season for state and federal elections in November. Let’s do our homework on candidates looking to become elected or reelected. We’ve known for decades climate change is a real issue; we have one political party in favor of tackling it head on, the other deeply entrenched in denial.
According to The New York Times (Dec. 2019) “... Why have Republicans become the party of climate doom? Money is an important part of the answer: In the current cycle Republicans have received 97 percent of political contributions from the coal industry, 88 percent from oil and gas.”
In 2019, the “Arctic Report Card” released by NOAA (the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) reported a rapidly changing Arctic environment of melting ice, greener landscapes, and larger greenhouse-gas emissions. The report revealed that temperatures rising and rapidly thawing of frozen earth in the Arctic, a result of climate change.
Our job in November, as stewards of the planet and the protectors of future generations, is to educate ourselves about candidates running for public office. Don’t be afraid to ask their stance on the climate emergency we now find ourselves in and what possible rapid — because that’s where we are now, folks — solutions they have in mind. Don’t be afraid to ask who is funding their campaign. Take this education and vote accordingly.
Please vote for the future of the planet and safety of generations
TERRI O’RORKE
Keene
