Enjoying the heat?

To the Editor: Did we enjoy the brutal heat of the past weeks? I certainly didn’t! It is not normal for New England!

Wednesday, August 03, 2022
Tuesday, August 02, 2022
Monday, August 01, 2022

Letter: What NH advantage are rapacious electric rates?

To the Editor:  Is anyone in Concord awake? How can they allow our electric rates to increase 112%? This increase is from Eversource. I am wondering what our rates would be if Northern Pass  came to fruition and a new natural gas pipeline was built. I can see all the U-HAUL trailers heading …

Sunday, July 31, 2022
Friday, July 29, 2022