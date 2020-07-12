Dine in Manchester? Not if I’m harassed
To the Editor: I read Mayor Joyce Craig’s op-ed in last Sunday’s paper. She tried to answer the concerns of a patron that came back to Manchester after several years and couldn’t believe what he witnessed downtown. I was waiting to read what her plan was to deal with the homelessness bothering patrons as they dine on Elm Street, but she never addressed that.
I was disturbed by her statement “we just need to show respect for these people.” She needs to get a handle or this will certainly get worse. As a taxpayer, we pay for these agencies to take care of this problem, she wants us to donate more money?
I would like to support our local businesses, but not if you can’t enjoy a dinner without being harassed. I’m tired of these lawmakers feeling the need to be politically correct.
MARGARET SMYTH
Fox Hollow Way, Manchester