To the Editor: The Diocese of Manchester is moving forward with plans to demolish Manchester's historic treasure, the 150-year old Chandler House, despite calls from community historians to preserve the mansion. A $2 million offer for the property by the Currier Museum of Art to save and restore the mansion and to open it to the public was rejected by the Diocese, which prefers to go ahead demolish it.
The Diocese which has neglected the property, even though it paid no taxes on it to the city of Manchester, has refused all efforts at preserving this irreplaceable architectural gem. They should either accept the Currier Museum's offer or the City of Manchester should seize the property by eminent domain in order to preserve it for the people of Manchester.
PETER LACOVARA
Albany, N.Y.