To the Editor: I am struck with the irony that “Live Free or Die” NH has approved a bill that is a direct assault on freedom. In the spirit of “the truth shall set you free” — it seems that NH would embrace learning that includes the difficult truths about our history and the challenges we face today regarding racism, diversity, equity, inclusion, justice et al.
As an anti-racism educator, I consistently encounter adults who are “shocked and dismayed” to learn about the often-unpleasant truths that have been omitted from their education. These include learning about red-lining, FHA loans and GI bill disparities and entrenched systemic racism.
The George Floyd murder and BLM movement initiated greater interest in learning about these truths. The backlash has been the rise of Educational Gag Order legislation. Modeled after Trump’s executive order, there are 54 bans in play across the country.
Sadly, New Hampshire has passed such a bill which goes into effect in January, 2022. But, there is a Repeal and Replace Divisive Concepts Bill introduced by State Sen. Jay Kahn (D-Keene) and opportunities to testify. You can also write to your legislators.
Teaching the truth is fundamental to our democracy and to New Hampshire values. Don’t let scare tactics under the misuse of “Critical Race Theory” be the reason we continue to mis-inform present and future generations. Only the truth can really allow us to live free or die.