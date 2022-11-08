Disabled vets need more
To the Editor: Our disabled veterans are grossly undercompensated. This travesty of justice is causing enlistments to dry up. That’s a danger.
In FY2023, a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $43,463.40 annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2021 was $60,575.07 dollars per annum and the median income for 2021 was $70,784. The per capita GDP in 2021 was $69,288 dollars, among the highest in the world.
Disabled veterans have been asking various administrations and Congresses for fair compensation since the end of World War I in November 1918. That was 104 years ago!
In my opinion, the reason for their gross under-compensation situation is because they are only compensated for projected loss of wages due to their disabilities. They are not compensated for their low quality of life, which is the norm now in personal injury cases in court. This is done to keep taxation low for the wealthy elites.
This means that people that had their assets and overseas business interests protected the most by our now broken former troops pay essentially nothing to support them in their brokenness. Congress must correct this.
DENNIS HAUGABROOK
Elm Street, Manchester
