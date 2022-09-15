To the Editor: Our disabled veterans are grossly undercompensated and the consequences for all of us could be dire.
In 2022, a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,984.72 dollars annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2020 was $55,628.60 dollars per annum and the median income for 2020 was $67,521.00. The per capita GDP in 2020 was $63,416 dollars, among the highest in the world. This low rate of compensation to disabled veterans is deliberate and cruel.
Veterans have been asking various administrations and Congress for fair compensation since the end of World War I in November 1918. That was 103 years ago!
In my opinion, the basic reason for their gross under compensation is because they are only compensated for projected loss of wages due to their disabilities. They are not compensated for their lower quality of life, which is the norm in the court system for all personal injury awards.
I ask you to pass legislation this year to compensate veterans more fairly, especially the totally and permanently disabled among them, who should be compensated at least at the level of the NAWI.
This is now a grave national security problem. Once there is full realization among our youths that serious injury or illness in the armed forces almost guarantees a lifetime of near poverty as a disabled veteran, the armed forces will collapse rather quickly. In fact, this is already starting to happen. Enlistments are the lowest in five decades. Be warned.