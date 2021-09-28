To the Editor: I understand that the closing of the Hopkinton Rescue Squad is unfortunate and that many folks feel that it was not good for our community. We can all agree that the dedicated volunteers played a valuable role for Hopkinton for more than 50 years, and I was happy to support their efforts during those years.
It is even more unfortunate that the squad has chosen to donate everything that they have to another community so far away. While I understand the strife between them and the fire department, is donating everything they have to Littleton that our community has invested so many public and private dollars toward over the years best for our community? Do the squad members feel that is the right choice for Hopkinton as a whole?
What irks me even more is to learn that not only are they donating all the equipment to Littleton (boat, snowmobile, truck, UTV, etc), but the squad has purchased a new UTV to be donated to Littleton.
All those raffle tickets and town tax dollars heading north. I’m very disappointed in the rescue squad members in this decision — don’t forget that you live here, in our community, as well.
