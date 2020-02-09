To the Editor: Pete Buttigieg is my choice for President because of the Person, his Policies and the Practical considerations of winning this election. The youngest candidate is also the adult in the mix — disciplined, purposeful, and knowledgeable. That is how he has risen from obscurity to attract support comparable to those that are household names.
Pete has shown the type of rare integrity and commitment to honest inclusive leadership that defines a true civic leader. A brilliant man, with infinite potential, he chose to return to his failing Midwestern city to lead it back to vitality — not an obvious path to the White House. He served in a conflict zone when called, and declared that he is gay during an Indiana reelection campaign and won even bigger. Pete is a natural public servant.
My decades of health care policy experience tell me that his “Medicare for All Who Want It” approach is the right answer to achieving universal coverage. The superiority of a subsidized single public payer approach will be obvious when offered alongside today’s private plans — and most will flock to it without being forced. His other policy proposals are built on this same ambitious but grounded approach.
Politically, I believe Pete is the best candidate to undermine the false Trump narrative, and a better fit for today’s electorate compared to those with years in the Senate, or billions in the bank. To win this critical election, and the next era of American progress, vote Pete Buttigieg.
ERIC TURNER
Brentwood