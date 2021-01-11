Disgraced Trump should be deemed unfit for office

To the Editor: The current sitting president of the United States has committed an egregious criminal act of instigating insurrection against the American people. By doing so he has immediately become unfit for the office entrusted to him. He should be prosecuted and when found guilty he should be punished.

From this day forward this traitor to our great nation has forfeited his right to be president as he has broken his oath of office in such a way that people have perished as a result.

I now refuse to acknowledge that he is the legitimate president. He has disgraced himself. I pray that for the next two weeks criminal Trump does no more harm to America.

MARK HOUNSELL

Conway

Monday, January 11, 2021
Sunday, January 10, 2021
Friday, January 08, 2021
Thursday, January 07, 2021
Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Letters to the Editor

Letter: It's time to release ICE detainees held in NH

To the Editor:  On December 15th, it was announced that a COVID-19 outbreak has hit Strafford County jail, infecting 16 ICE detainees. Since April, activists have been urging for the release of civilly detained immigrants. While some medically vulnerable immigrants were released, Strafford C…

Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Monday, January 04, 2021