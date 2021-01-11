Disgraced Trump should be deemed unfit for office
To the Editor: The current sitting president of the United States has committed an egregious criminal act of instigating insurrection against the American people. By doing so he has immediately become unfit for the office entrusted to him. He should be prosecuted and when found guilty he should be punished.
From this day forward this traitor to our great nation has forfeited his right to be president as he has broken his oath of office in such a way that people have perished as a result.
I now refuse to acknowledge that he is the legitimate president. He has disgraced himself. I pray that for the next two weeks criminal Trump does no more harm to America.
MARK HOUNSELL
Conway