To the Editor: Nancy Heath of Epsom wants a grassroots movement to impeach and remove Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsich. She believes they lied under oath, but there’s no evidence to substantiate that claim, only opinions. Ergo, an impeachment would result, as in the two Trump impeachments, where the U.S. Senate found the articles of impeachment baseless and lacking constitutional justification.
SCOTUS fulfilled its constitutional responsibility by overturning a prior court’s ruling. It properly returned to the states the responsibility to decide about abortion. It doesn’t mean that the justices are anti-abortion, although they could be for all I know. The court’s stance on abortion had little to nothing to do with their ruling to correct an unconstitutional ruling.
Now there should be diversity in the United States, which is a what progressives advocate. There will be 50 approaches to abortion depending on state legislation.
Voters elect state government to represent their petitions. The justices of the Supreme Court are not elected by the people, but rather installed by a majority of U.S. senators. State representatives are closer to the people who elect them, so the ruling on abortion has been returned to the people to decide.
It’s debatable how these nominees during confirmation responded to a question about precedent. But it seems to me that it would be right to rule against a precedent that lacked constitutionality. After all, doesn’t the SCOTUS exist to rule on the constitutionality of cases brought before them?
To the Editor: Is anyone in Concord awake? How can they allow our electric rates to increase 112%? This increase is from Eversource. I am wondering what our rates would be if Northern Pass came to fruition and a new natural gas pipeline was built. I can see all the U-HAUL trailers heading …