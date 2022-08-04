Diversity of approaches to abortion is better

To the Editor: Nancy Heath of Epsom wants a grassroots movement to impeach and remove Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsich. She believes they lied under oath, but there’s no evidence to substantiate that claim, only opinions. Ergo, an impeachment would result, as in the two Trump impeachments, where the U.S. Senate found the articles of impeachment baseless and lacking constitutional justification.

Wednesday, August 03, 2022
Tuesday, August 02, 2022
Monday, August 01, 2022

Letter: What NH advantage are rapacious electric rates?

To the Editor:  Is anyone in Concord awake? How can they allow our electric rates to increase 112%? This increase is from Eversource. I am wondering what our rates would be if Northern Pass  came to fruition and a new natural gas pipeline was built. I can see all the U-HAUL trailers heading …

Sunday, July 31, 2022