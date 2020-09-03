Diversity of thought matters more than race
To the Editor: Regarding Kevin Landigran’s article “PAC formed to elect more diverse candidates,” if Nashua Alderwoman Shoshanna Kelly is really interested in diversity in state and local government, she should stop focusing on skin color and sexual preferences, and instead work toward diversity of thought and opinion.
Currently, the Democratic Party is marching in lockstep in supporting neo-Marxist critical race and gender ideologies that teach that a man can be a woman if he declares himself one, and that all discrepancies in poverty and crime among races result from systemic racism that need to be corrected by forcibly redistributing wealth and power.
Kelly showed she was less than tolerant of others’ ideas when she publicly accused Nashua citizens objecting to a Drag Queen Teen Time at their public library of spreading hatred.
What difference does skin color make if progressives think and vote as told? If voters want diversity, they need to support candidates who have the courage to speak the truths that the elites don’t want to hear.
STEPHEN SCAER
East Hobart Street, Nashua