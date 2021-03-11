Divided government is key to our democracy’s strength
To the Editor: Separation of powers is a unique feature of the U.S. Constitution that protects the people’s liberty. The powers of government are organized into three branches, the Executive, the Legislative, and the Judiciary. The founders believed it was imperative to structure inherent checks and balances on these branches to restrict them from overpowering one another and the people.
The War for Independence was waged against King George III because he usurped the colonists’ rights through absolute control over the unified powers of government. Therefore, the founders were intensely mindful of unified powers because they knew it could only end in dictatorial tyranny or an authoritarianist mob.
In the modern era, “We the People” often voice displeasure with our government by crying gridlock; however, this is precisely how the Constitution is intended to work regarding the function of our national government.
In the founders’ design, federal laws and actions are only to be made by an overwhelming majority of citizens, not just a 51% majority, because an excessively active national government would naturally amass dictatorial power over the people. However, our elitist political class has convinced many Americans that national government can solve all our problems through rash actions dictated by a simple majority.
Aristotle taught that speech is the physical manifestation of reason, used to discern just from unjust and right from wrong. Deliberation through the separation of powers is seen as gridlock today, but in reality it is our greatest defense against a tyrannical government of unchecked unified powers.
ETHAN BALD
Exeter