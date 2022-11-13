Divided government offers opportunities

To the Editor: The election results did not provide a mandate for America to head in a singular direction. The election produced a divided government, not a divided America. Far more unites us in New Hampshire and across the country than divides us.

Letter: No one cause of inflation

To the Editor: Inflation has many, many causes. Prices rise when demand exceeds supply. I read articles from reputable news sources (Stanford News, WSJ, Forbes, BBC) about the actual causes of inflation. These include higher oil/gas prices, remaining pandemic-related supply chain issues, glo…

