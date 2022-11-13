To the Editor: The election results did not provide a mandate for America to head in a singular direction. The election produced a divided government, not a divided America. Far more unites us in New Hampshire and across the country than divides us.
What I would ask our leaders is to set a meeting with the opposite side. Understand the common ground on the following topics Social Security, deficit, environment and gun control. Somewhere in the conversation is where the common ground exists, which is where the country lives. Once a week Americans in some way or another think about these four issues. We must find the common ground to move legislation forward to address these issues, that is what we elected our officials to do.
Newly elected officials, please do your constituents the courtesy this term, without pointing fingers and blame, find a middle ground, common sense solution we can live with. Constituents find the time to make a call, send an email or letter and hold your elected officials accountable for finding the solutions.
The opportunity in having a divided government is that more viewpoints are represented and this in turn will provide solutions that we all can live with. All-or-nothing partisan solutions have left us for too many years with no solution. This is not idealism; this is what the founders intended a system that raised the level of debate so all voices are heard.
