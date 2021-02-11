Divisive showmanship isn’t political leadership
To the Editor: James Madison warned Americans in Federalist 10 that factions are the greatest threat to liberty. Factions are large assemblages of citizens compelled by their passions to repress and usurp the rights of other citizens.
According to Madison, the government was structured to limit the authority of these factions by removing absolute power from the people and entrusting that power into a consented government that protects natural rights. The federal bicameral legislature was designed to protect the people and the states by scything the just from unjust laws.
However, the inherent protections which the Congress was supposed to provide against factions were not designed for the modern media and the political climate they have created.
The media has sensationalized our representatives, resulting in politicians who make grandiose gestures for their base supporters rather than genuinely deliberating on controversial legislation.
In Federalist 51, Madison thought the embattled ambitions of legislators would break any factious behavior, but this assumes that the legislators are acting for the ordinary citizens and not only for themselves.
Our politicians have abandoned genuine representation to construct and preserve an elitist class that uses unreasoned passions to form factions that deliberately divide Americans. In turn, this division allows the elitist few to maintain their power without fulfilling their obligations or legislative duties.
As Americans, we must condemn our politicians’ divisive showmanship and return to reasoned and respectful debate, and vote for citizens who subscribe to America’s universal principles and not the political whims of fractious party elites.
ETHAN BALD
Exeter