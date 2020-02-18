To the Editor: Planting trees is great but we need to do more.
During President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address, he vowed to plant more trees nationwide and other Republicans are following in his footsteps.
While this is great news coming from a strong climate change denier, more steps will need to be taken to halt climate change.
Planting trees is a great way to secure a clean environment in the future but we need serious action on to stop the deadly effects of climate change.
The most supported solution for this is to implement a carbon fee and dividend plan like the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.
With this act, a fee of $15 per metric ton would be placed on carbon at the source and rise by $10 each year. Then the collected money would be given back, divided equally among households each month.
This would encourage business to invest in clean energy and stop the use of fossil fuels thus leading to the eventual halt of climate change.
It would also aid the economy and support the people as this change occurs.
Although planting trees is a great idea to benefit the environment, we need fast and serious action if we are to stop the dangers of climate change before it’s too late.
Megan Pardoe
Westray Drive, Nashua
