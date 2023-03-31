Do puberty blockers irreversibly harm kids?

To the Editor: Is puberty largely reversible, as Dartmouth Health’s Gender Clinic head John Turco, reportedly claims, or does long-term use of blockers cause sexual dysfunction and sterility, as the leaders of the World Professional Association of Health and the director of Boston Children Hospital’s gender program assert?

