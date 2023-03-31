To the Editor: Is puberty largely reversible, as Dartmouth Health’s Gender Clinic head John Turco, reportedly claims, or does long-term use of blockers cause sexual dysfunction and sterility, as the leaders of the World Professional Association of Health and the director of Boston Children Hospital’s gender program assert?
During deliberations before the Health and Human Services & Elderly Affairs Committee on HB 619, which would ban the medical transitioning of minors, it was stated that “You can go through the puberty halting drugs and that can be very much reversible, even with the hormones they use later.”
But Dr. Marcie Bowers, a transgender surgeon and president of WPATH, which sets standards for transgender care, has said children who take blockers through adolescence will have no sexual function. “Every single child who was truly blocked at Tanner Stage 2 [ages 9-11] has never experienced [intimacy],” said Bowers in a video panel.
According to Dr. Jeremi Carswell, director of Boston Children’s Gender services, children who move from puberty blockers to hormones — and 95% do — will be sterile. “If you are giving something that shuts down your estrogen or shuts down testosterone entirely, you’re not going to … advance the gonads to be able to do that,” she said in a video.
The committee voted to retain HB 619. It’s essential they use this legislative pause to find out whether Dartmouth Health is irreversibly harming children with puberty blockers.