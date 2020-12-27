Doctor no better than ‘snake oil’ he decries
To the Editor: I read Dr. James Fieseher’s op-ed and thought how typical it is to claim the science is settled when we are just beginning to get a handle on treatment, let alone prevention. He made a number of assertions about “snake oil” doctors who reached different conclusions than his.
I’m wondering what data he has to support the assertion that “the pandemic has affected Trump Republicans disproportionally as a result of Dr. Atlas’ words.” I question if any doctors ask their patients what political party they belong to before they are treated or if they had listened to Dr. Atlas on the way to contracting the virus. Ditto for death certificates.
The good doctor didn’t mention that the imposition of lockdowns and mask wearing hasn’t had a noticeable effect on the spread of the virus. A number of studies around the world support the assertion that mask wearing is neutral at best. It could well be that improved hygiene has a much larger impact.
However, I’m willing to look at data-supported conclusions. As far as I can tell, the public health officials have been largely referring to the CDC for their decisions to impose constraints on the public. The CDC has been all over the map with their guidance. In a public panic, many want to be seen as doing something regardless of the efficacy or consequences.
Me thinks the good doctor may fit that mold.
EDWARD JONSON
Hudson