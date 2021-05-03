Crisis south, VP north
To the Editor: Today, April 23rd, 2021, Kamala Harris has decided that right now is the perfect time to take a trip to New Hampshire to visit with one of the local labor unions in Concord. This is inappropriate considering the current border crisis we are facing down south. The Granite State may border Canada, but we cannot be sure if Kamala knows her north from her south now since New Hampshire is on her priority list.
Vice President Harris should either be in Texas or Arizona trying to figure out what to do with the current border crisis. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced on Tuesday that if the White House does not choose to address the situation at the border, he is going to have to put into action the Arizona National Guard himself. Also, ICE says that housing these new immigrants in United States in hotels for 200 days is going to cost us almost 90 million dollars, which is an expense we should not be responsible for.
So, while costing the American people 90 million dollars and leaving our southern states high and dry in a crisis, Harris chooses to come to New Hampshire to tour a labor union building. Seems like she either does not care about the “kids in cages” and “separating children from their parents” or she’s oblivious. It’s hard to believe someone like her was on a winning presidential ticket because her priorities are clearly nonexistent.
JOJO HANSON
Somersworth