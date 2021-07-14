COVID lottery isn’t worth betting a human life on
To the Editor: In Shirley Jackson’s story “The Lottery,” a small town holds a lottery in the spring to select one citizen (spoiler alert) to be stoned to death to ensure a good harvest in the fall. It’s a lottery that no one wants to win.
COVID, and it’s more virulent variants, is also just such a lottery, except there are millions of “winners” who receive death and lesser prizes such as lifetime disabilities.
Fortunately, we have vaccines that can not only greatly reduce your chances of winning the COVID lottery, but in many cases, take you out of the lottery altogether.
As with everything in life, all things have some degree of risk, even vaccines. But the risks are infinitely less than that from contracting a COVID variant.
Not everyone who gets COVID dies or has a lifetime disability, but why would anyone want to take the chance?
There have been some reckless commentaries on the Fox News channel about the COVID vaccines, but you should be aware that Rupert Murdoch (owner of Fox News) has been vaccinated.
The Trumps have been vaccinated, including the former President, who had previously contracted COVID.
Don’t play the COVID lottery.
Don’t let your friends, family or neighbors play the COVID lottery.
If you have any doubts, ask your doctor.
DR. JAMES FIESEHER
Dover