Don’t point fingers, solve problems

To the Editor: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is just finger pointing when he criticizes the rapid response the Trump Administration is taking to coronavirus. I fear that were Hilliary Clinton or another run-of-the-mill politician in office, they’d still be running in circles and finger pointing at each other.

President Donald Trump handled this like a businessman. He saw a serious problem and called “All hands on deck!”

I may not agree with all of his actions, but this is unprecedented and the president has laid out good first steps. Look at all the action he’s taking along with Gov. Sununu, who also should be given much credit for his quick actions to quarantine us from each other and this virus. This could easily be a real life of Stephen Kings “The Stand”, but thank God, President Trump and Gov. Sunnu that so far it is not!

To all other govenors, don’t finger point, work the problem.

Gary Easson

Rumney

