Don’t be fooled by hype, Biden supports police
To the Editor: During the four years I served as New Hampshire Attorney General my admiration grew tremendously for our law enforcement community. I saw firsthand the critical role police officers play to keep our communities safe. Their jobs are incredibly difficult. They see otherwise good law-abiding people in their worst moments and interact daily with individuals who violate the law with impunity and frequently put us at risk.
Police officers are also compelled to address a variety of difficult societal matters — untreated mental health, substance abuse, domestic and child abuse — because other professionals are not in a place to do so.
Recently, I’ve become disheartened by a misinformation campaign peddled to deliberately mischaracterize Joe Biden’s position on law enforcement and divide our communities based on those fallacies. His programs won’t weaken public safety — they’ll enhance it.
Joe Biden has called for more funding to create partnerships between police departments and social workers, disability advocates, and mental health and substance use disorder experts, to provide police training to de-escalate situations with individuals without turning violent, which could include having social service providers respond to calls with police officers.
We can reform our criminal justice system to make our communities safer and more just, and save lives, all while supporting law enforcement officers. These goals are not mutually exclusive — in fact, quite the opposite. That’s why I support Joe Biden’s plan that doesn’t lose sight of that fact.
Progress will not be made by stoking fear and division. Progress will be made when we unite around real solutions.
JOSEPH FOSTER
Keats Street, Nashua