Don’t believe hype about EFAs undermining schools

To the Editor: A recent letter stated that Education Freedom Accounts (EFAs) are threatening to “sink public schools”. If anything is threatening to sink public schools one has only to look at the daily headlines. Look at parents standing up to school boards. Look at families fleeing public schools. Look at the school choice movement across the nation and states expanding education freedom options. This is in direct response to what has been happening in public schools and parent’s dissatisfaction with outcomes in public schools.

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Letter: Op-ed supporting Trump was right on target

To the Editor: I would like to thank the Union Leader for publishing Di Lothrop piece "Student's intolerance is bias-based bullying".  I felt the article was well written and it brought up some important aspects of Donald Trump's presidency. Joe Biden is now reinstalling some of Trump's poli…

