To the Editor: A recent letter stated that Education Freedom Accounts (EFAs) are threatening to “sink public schools”. If anything is threatening to sink public schools one has only to look at the daily headlines. Look at parents standing up to school boards. Look at families fleeing public schools. Look at the school choice movement across the nation and states expanding education freedom options. This is in direct response to what has been happening in public schools and parent’s dissatisfaction with outcomes in public schools.
The writer claims to respect the choice of parents who do not believe their child is getting the education they need. She just does not understand why she has to pay for their choices. Bulletin — those families pay taxes too.
The writer states education options will place children in different education “silos.” We cannot have children learning different things and maybe studying things they are interested in learning and getting an education that meets their unique learning needs? No, that child needs to sit in a classroom bored and frustrated by what the education “experts” think they should know.
It was also suggested that legislation is being considered without oversight and critical information. The writer should look at the information available on the Department of Education’s website (bit.ly/420kX0Z).
As to the charge that EFAs are “draining” public dollars from public schools, where and when has that happened? What New Hampshire school district has not received the funds due them by law? It hasn’t happened.
To the Editor: I would like to thank the Union Leader for publishing Di Lothrop piece "Student's intolerance is bias-based bullying". I felt the article was well written and it brought up some important aspects of Donald Trump's presidency. Joe Biden is now reinstalling some of Trump's poli…