Don’t bury Hunter Biden corruption coverage
To the Editor: Your editorial board really is all in on Joe Biden. Mirroring all other liberal media you have chosen to bury the Hunter Biden corruption story while continuing to trot out the diatribe of former state Republican Party chair Jennifer Horn to trash the Republicans and President Donald Trump every chance you get. I’m betting you get a Pulitzer Prize for journalism right about the same time Joe gets his Nobel Peace Prize within his first few months in office. Well done Union Leader. Congratulations!
WAYNE ADAMS
Salem