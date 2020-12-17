Don’t bury Hunter Biden corruption coverage

To the Editor: Your editorial board really is all in on Joe Biden. Mirroring all other liberal media you have chosen to bury the Hunter Biden corruption story while continuing to trot out the diatribe of former state Republican Party chair Jennifer Horn to trash the Republicans and President Donald Trump every chance you get. I’m betting you get a Pulitzer Prize for journalism right about the same time Joe gets his Nobel Peace Prize within his first few months in office. Well done Union Leader. Congratulations!

WAYNE ADAMS

Salem

Thursday, December 17, 2020
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Monday, December 14, 2020
Sunday, December 13, 2020
Friday, December 11, 2020