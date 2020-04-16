Letter: Don’t count on ‘Big Brother’ to save us
To the Editor: I just read a letter from the father of a newborn child, his fourth. The gentleman is wondering why they are being punished for having four children? I think it’s time for people to put on their “grownup” pants and be responsible. Nobody asked you to have four children.
It’s time for people to start behaving responsibly and to stop expecting “Big Brother” (or their hard working, tax paying neighbors) to finance their life choices. Before you have children you should know if you can afford them or not. Four children in this day and age is very expensive, I know!
The same with a college education. If you’re smart enough to get into college you should know before you go how you’ll pay for it and what subject matter you will study so that you can get a successful job and can live the life that you want to. Going to college and then looking for “loan forgiveness” also is irresponsible.
It’s well past time for schools to teach life skills to 9th and 10th graders such as: how to balance a checkbook, paying for college, how much a loan really costs when finally paid off, how to plan for an enjoyable life, and what kind of poor decisions to avoid.
Teach some common sense and responsible thinking! Our lives are determined by the choices we make. It’s well past time for people to think before they act.
Richard Neal Jr.
Wolfeboro