Don’t forfeit freedom, vote for Republicans
To the Editor: Democrats have often used terms like dictator, tyrannical and draconian to describe President Donald Trump and other Republicans. This is a very good example of projection. Democrats have a habit of accusing Republicans of the very behaviors they are actually engaging in.
Democrats are obsessed with race and consider the U.S. to be systemically racist. In order to avoid appearing as race obsessed, they call anyone who doesn’t sign up for this lunacy a racist or White supremacist.
Another example is calling President Trump a dictator while Democratic governors are locking down their states (now saying families should skip Thanksgiving).
Democrats constantly talk about election interference. It is now known that not only did Donald Trump not collude with the Russians, but that Hillary Clinton did.
In the 2020 election, “Big Tech” (Twitter and Facebook) are actively censoring stories from the fourth largest newspaper in the country that could be harmful to Biden. (There was no such censorship of stories about President Trump’s tax returns in the NYT.)
There are many more examples that should make everyone worry that putting Democrats in control of the presidency and the government risks forfeiting our basic freedoms to a government that will want to manage every aspect of our lives.
Don’t accept it, vote Republican!
WILLIAM DRISCOLL
Kidder Street, Manchester