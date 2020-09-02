Letter: Don't get steamrolled, vote for Patty Lovejoy

To the Editor: You may be seeing a lot Facebook ads, campaign emails from party bigwigs etc. all designed to create an appearance of overwhelming support, of inevitability, in the Democratic primary for Executive Council District 3. Consider that many endorsements were given before the other candidate entered the race. Given the choice, might it have been different?
Wednesday, September 02, 2020
To the Editor: You say that the Union Leader receives fewer opinions favoring President Donald Trump than opinions critical of him. Perhaps that is because so many of your pro-life, pro-religious freedom, pro-family readers have stopped their subscriptions tired of looking at the all-too-fre…
Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Sununu has done well
Why was Trump rally allowed to endanger us?
To the Editor: In 2018 just under one out of every four registered voters participated in the party primaries. The parties do not pay. We the residents pay for our communities and state to run party primaries.
Monday, August 31, 2020
NH businesses set an example that works
How would Trump handle the next pandemic?
Sunday, August 30, 2020
Plight of poor doesn’t pause for pandemic
Trump rally puts phony leadership on display
Goffstown can be proud of Rep. Claire Rouillard
Friday, August 28, 2020
Volinsky right not to take the tax pledge
Thursday, August 27, 2020
Sununu stood strong for NH’s businesses
It’s time to let life get back to normal
Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin doesn’t want his officers to be first responders if the town adopts a mandatory face-masking ordinance. Among other things, he doesn’t wish to add to the current tensions some groups have with police these days. Read more
The State of New Hampshire will share with other state governments in a multi-million-dollar settlement with Honda over defective airbags. How nice. Read more
Editorials
In endorsing one of the many Executive Council District 2 candidates in the Democrats’ primary, Union Leader columnist Kathy Sullivan singled out one of the others for a passing shot.
Incoming Palace Theatre board chair Jennifer Parent (a smart choice, by the way) makes a good point about the Palace and other Manchester entities taking the COVID-19 pandemic in stride.
In July, a scheduled rally for President Trump was called off due to an impending tropical storm. This time he is playing things safe. This evening’s Trump rally (now moved to a hangar in Londonderry) will take place at least a day before any remnants of Hurricane Laura make their way across…
Trying to figure out which New Hampshire school district is going in which direction on the matter of fall sports programs is a bit like trying to follow the bouncing ball. The good news is that local districts are making local decisions. The bad news is that even with the delayed school ope…
Over the past week we have featured stories of Granite Staters who risked their lives to save, or attempt to save, the life of another. These stories are part of the annual New Hampshire Hero Awards.
It’s probably a good thing for Joe Biden that he spoke to the Democratic National Convention after Brayden Harrington and not before. If Brayden had gone last on Thursday night, the nominee’s proficient and solid speech would not have packed quite the punch.
Our home mail last week included a plea from a political party that we vote by mail this fall. Ironically, the sender wasn’t the Democratic Party, which spent much of its convention time beating the drum for such voting.
New Hampshire is much the richer for the life of native-born lawyer, lawmaker, and political fighter Paul McEachern, who died earlier this week at 84.
Governor Sununu’s Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community, and Transparency continues its work this week. On Wednesday members heard from Attorney General Gordon MacDonald that police misconduct complaints should be investigated by an independent state panel.
It was encouraging to read in Paul Feely’s Sunday News City Hall column that civic clubs continue to believe in Manchester. Let’s make sure their efforts don’t go to waste.
Tuesday’s Union Leader featured a business story about Laconia’s Orion Entrance Control. Orion had made their mark with building entrance kiosks. Of course, with a large portion of the workforce still working from home, these kiosks are in less demand.
Governor Sununu’s commission on law enforcement accountability, community and transparency has released a report on their findings and recommendations. There are a number of perfectly reasonable ideas contained in the report including renewed focus on community policing and engagement.
Once the party tickets were in place, (the upcoming conventions are a formality) it didn’t take long for the BS to start flying in both directions. Donald Trump tagged Kamala Harris as nasty, a mad woman. and possibly ineligible to run for Vice President.
Usually the site of masked characters on motorcycles would conjure images of rogue biker gangs as portrayed in grindhouse cinema. This year we hope many visitors enjoying a delayed and modified motorcycle week in Laconia will adopt the mask as a new piece of motorcycle safety equipment.
A state commission studying police in New Hampshire believes that the question of police as school resource officers should be made at the local level. That’s a good recommendation. We think most school districts would be wise to maintain those positions.
A story that ran as part of our “What’s Working” series by Mike Cousineau this week revealed an interesting fact about the “enhanced unemployment” that was offered as part of the federal coronavirus relief package. The interesting fact was that the federal unemployment enhancement resulted i…
We have a bone to pick with the Manchester City Clerk’s office. Judging from recent personal experience, Clerk Matt Normand’s staff is much too pleasant as well as efficient to be representing the public sector. People are going to get the wrong idea.
It is almost as if the teachers union’s press release had been written in advance. We wouldn’t be at all surprised, in fact, if it had.