To the Editor: You may be seeing a lot Facebook ads, campaign emails from party bigwigs etc. all designed to create an appearance of overwhelming support, of inevitability, in the Democratic primary for Executive Council District 3. Consider that many endorsements were given before the other candidate entered the race. Given the choice, might it have been different?

Both women running support Democratic values such as education, women's rights, protecting our environment. These are generally the domain of the legislature and although an item before the Executive Council may have an element of these issues, there's no reason to believe one candidate would vote differently than the other.
 
One candidate has the professional background, legislative experience dealing with multiple state agencies and their budgets and the other is a scientist. Vote for the candidate best suited for the job, Patty Lovejoy.
 
REP. MICHAEL CAHILL 
 
Newmarket
Wednesday, September 02, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Don't get steamrolled, vote for Patty Lovejoy

To the Editor: You may be seeing a lot Facebook ads, campaign emails from party bigwigs etc. all designed to create an appearance of overwhelming support, of inevitability, in the Democratic primary for Executive Council District 3. Consider that many endorsements were given before the other…

Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Moderates please

  • Updated

To the Editor: In 2018 just under one out of every four registered voters participated in the party primaries. The parties do not pay. We the residents pay for our communities and state to run party primaries.

Monday, August 31, 2020
Sunday, August 30, 2020
Friday, August 28, 2020
Thursday, August 27, 2020