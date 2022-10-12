Don’t ignore races for critical state offices

To the Editor: Many voters don’t recognize the names of candidates running for the New Hampshire House and Senate and leave those spaces blank on their ballot. Please don’t make that mistake! Our state legislature makes critical decisions, and it’s been taken over by Free State/libertarian extremists.

