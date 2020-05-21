Don’t let COVID-19 infect your vote
To the Editor: In a new poll published by the UNH Survey Center found 73% of New Hampshire residents approved of Gov. Chris Sununu’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. Although Sununu’s response to the pandemic has likely slowed the spread of the coronavirus, we must not let his actions of the last six weeks define our view of his last sixteen months.
Throughout his second term, Sununu has consistently ignored the interests of New Hampshire and has fumbled in his ability to govern. He has lifted the requirement for a license to conceal carry, making it easier for threatening individuals to obtain a firearm. He has advocated for laws that would undermine production and would hurt workers and their families by reducing pay. He permitted the death penalty while the majority of the state was against it. He has signed into law a bill deemed unconstitutional that suppressed the votes of New Hampshire and harmed our democracy. Sununu has failed our state’s residents by repeatedly advocating against their interests.
Many may attempt to ignore these failures and point to his governing during this crisis, but real leadership must occur in normal times too. The last time our nation reelected someone whose only success came from a crisis, we paid the price. This poor judgment has failed us in the past and will fail us in the future if we ignore the warning signs. Don’t let COVID-19 infect your vote in November.
MARK BENJAMIN PARSONS
Wentworth