Don’t let out-of-state letters stop bill to protect NH hares
To the Editor: The N.H. House’s Fish and Game and Marine Resources Committee is getting mass emails with misinformation from the opposition to the state’s snowshoe hare protection legislation, HB 1308. These hundreds of emails don’t give the town of residence, leading to the belief that they are from out-of-staters. Supporters of the bill are concerned that the reasons for supporting this legislation is lost in these hundreds of emails from non-residents.
HB 1308 is a conservation bill. It keeps snowshoe hares in the wild. Beagle clubs trap and relocate them for dog training. The clubs use the hares in field trials where beagles chase the hares. The best-performing dogs win trophies and ribbons. The hares are not surviving at the clubs. The clubs admit predation is occurring, although hares kept for breeding are required to be protected.
Snowshoe hares are having a rough time of it. Their famous traits are not as valuable to their survival because of our shorter winters with less snowfall. Snowshoe hares change to white as a camouflage effect to avoid predation. The other trait is the enormous back feet that act as snowshoes to bound over deep snow while being chased.
Snowshoe hares are a keystone species. Relocating even one of them for recreational field trials is a waste of a species needed for a healthy ecosystem. HB 1308 should pass to conserve this needed species. Call or email your state representatives if you agree. Make sure to give your New Hampshire town of residence.