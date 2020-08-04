Don’t mandate insurers cover abortion costs
To the Editor: Nashua Senator Cindy Rosenwald is way out there on the extreme end of the abortion supporter spectrum. She is so excited by New Hampshire bill HB 685, which would force every health insurance policy in New Hampshire that has maternity benefits to also provide coverage for abortion, that she tweeted “Yes, yes, yes!” in support of the bill.
The next day, Sen. Rosenwald tweeted again, doubling down and insisting that she is defending women’s rights. She neglects the fact that HB 685 would take away the rights of pro-life women in New Hampshire not to fund abortion and pro-life men’s rights, too.
There is also the serious problem that this bill initially concerned an ambulance billing provision and it was gutted and replaced with its current language. There was never a public hearing on the new language. That should by itself be reason enough for Governor Chris Sununu to veto the bill.
If you don’t think anyone should be forced to fund abortion through their health insurance premiums, or you don’t approve of passing bills with language that never had a public hearing, please call Gov. Sununu and ask him to veto HB 685, the abortion insurance mandate.
BETH SCAER
E. Hobart Street, Nashua