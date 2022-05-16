To the editor: How about a $1 monthly increase in your electric bill? If you’re an Eversource customer, that’s what your friendly utility has in store for you.
Why? It concerns telephone poles — you know, the ones that carry the electric wires that serve our homes and businesses. Eversource owns some of these poles outright and has a half-interest in others. To make it easier to maintain the poles, including tree trimming, it wants to buy the poles it doesn’t own from their owner, Consolidated Communications (CCI), the phone company.
But there’s a catch: Eversource wants to pay more for the poles than they’re worth — vastly more than their value on CCI’s books — and force its customers (that’s you and me) to pay for that overcharge in higher monthly electric bills — the $1 mentioned earlier.
CCI has already recovered this cost from their own customers, including Eversource. Eversource customers have already paid for part of these poles in our electric rates. If Eversource is allowed to recover this “acquisition premium,” Eversource customers would be paying for the same thing twice!
So, Eversource customers, what can we do to prevent this unfair increase in electric bills? Vent — publicly and loudly. Write to the N.H. Public Utilities Commission (21 South Fruit St., Concord 03301) and ask them to reject Docket #DE 21-020. Tell them not to make us pay twice for telephone poles. Once is more than enough.