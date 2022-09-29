To the Editor: Joe Biden’s horrific policies are on the ballot in November, and we need to replace the three rubber stamps in Congress who delivered those horrific policies: Sen. Maggie Hassan, Rep. Annie Kuster, and Rep. Chris Pappas.
Blue-state billionaires who want to keep Biden’s rubber stamps in their pockets have run some pretty polished, deceptive commercials trying to separate the rubber stamps from their actual votes. Either they truly think we are stupid or they are hoping we aren’t paying attention to what has happened since there has been one-party rule in Washington.
America is clearly headed in the wrong direction, and we need change now! Reelecting the three rubber stamps will mean more inflation, higher gas, heating oil, and electrical prices, adding more pain and suffering to the good people of New Hampshire this winter.
It is clear that a vast majority want change, but blue-state billionaires and corrupt politicians are working hard to keep the status quo by telling you that everyone who disagrees with them is an extremist. Whatever happened to: “We are Americans, and we have the right to debate and disagree with any administration!”
If you are a Democrat or an independent, please have the courage and conviction to vote for change.