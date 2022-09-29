Don’t skip Franklin vote if you care about schools
To the Editor: The City of Franklin will be holding elections on October 4th for school board and city council, as well as openings for ward clerks and supervisors of the checklist. This often-overlooked city election could not be more important this year as the contrast for school board candidates could not be starker. We have several candidates who are pro-public education, genuinely welcoming to learners and staff from all backgrounds and identities, and interested in improving our schools.
Our schools are the heart and the future of our community. Students rely on us to elect leaders who will work collaboratively and thoughtfully to see that they have the tools to prepare them for the workplaces of tomorrow. I ask you to make every effort to vote on October 4th because our children and grandchildren are depending on us.
Candidates have been invited to fill out a survey relative to their respective boards. You can visit facebook.com/FranklinElections where some of these surveys have been posted. The candidates forum on Monday presented by Choose Franklin will be available for streaming. Visit Choose Franklin Facebook page for details.
There will also be a meet and greet at Central Street Laundromat on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon.