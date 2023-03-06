Opposes sterilizing women

To the Editor: I was sad to read about HB 277, which would force doctors to either perform a sterilization surgery on any woman over 18 who requests it and for any reason, or to refer her to another doctor who will do it and who accepts her insurance. This bill explicitly states that she cannot be refused even if her request is “against medical advice,” meaning that, in the doctor’s professional opinion, the surgery is unnecessary, or may harm her later.

Letter: AG should withdraw NH from ESG litigation

To the Editor: Attorney General John Formella has added New Hampshire to the litigation aimed at blocking ESG investing.  Formella stated that “This action is all about protecting the hard-earned retirement savings of Granite Staters and of Americans all across the country.”