To the Editor: I was sad to read about HB 277, which would force doctors to either perform a sterilization surgery on any woman over 18 who requests it and for any reason, or to refer her to another doctor who will do it and who accepts her insurance. This bill explicitly states that she cannot be refused even if her request is “against medical advice,” meaning that, in the doctor’s professional opinion, the surgery is unnecessary, or may harm her later.
I am against HB 277 because:
It violates the consciences of those doctors who, on principle, do not condone removing or mutilating healthy, functioning human organs
HB277 makes no provision (as some other states do) to carefully discern whether the woman is being pressured or forced by another person to be sterilized
It treats the human body as a machine, where parts can be removed without affecting the rest of the machine. A woman’s fertility hormones do not operate in a vacuum — they affect her health in other vital areas. A wealth of scientific evidence shows that when her fertility is chemically or surgically cut off, it can harm bone density, the immune system, heart health, and brain function. This is especially true for younger women, and when the cycle is interrupted for a long time.
Who can predict the future? No matter how “sure” a woman is that she will “never” want children, she may someday change her mind. HB277 would force doctors, even against their better judgment, not to give her that chance.
To the Editor: Attorney General John Formella has added New Hampshire to the litigation aimed at blocking ESG investing. Formella stated that “This action is all about protecting the hard-earned retirement savings of Granite Staters and of Americans all across the country.”