To the Editor: A recent letter to the editor called for a change in the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission’s legal structure. Contrary to critics, the administration of the department by the commission, through an executive director has proven a winning formula for state wildlife.
In 1983, NHFG estimated there were 42,000 deer in the state. By 2022, our healthy deer population was greater than 100,000. In 1978, NHFG estimated 1,000 to 1,200 bears in the state. Current bears are estimated at 6,700. Seen a lot of turkeys lately? Our turkey population was nearly extirpated by the 1970s. Today’s estimate exceeds 50,000 turkeys statewide.
In 1989, the first nesting pair of bald eagles in the state was documented in a tree on an island in Lake Umbagog after a 40-year absence. Today N.H. Audubon Society counts at least 100 pairs statewide.
Coastal herring, and American shad in the Merrimack River, were brought back from the brink under the administrative structure.
NHFG conservation accomplishments continue today. Commissioners are highly vetted prior to nomination by the governor and confirmation by the Executive Council. Commissioners must meet statutorily defined criteria, including educational and/or professional experience in conservation.
Contrary to the aforementioned opinion utilizing the hyperbole of sound bites from a recent public meeting, NHFG commissioners are, and will continue to be, dedicated to conservation management under the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation and discharge our duties under Title XVIII, Fish and Game NH RSA 206 and the New Hampshire Constitution.