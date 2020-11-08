Catholic schools opened without any problems
To the Editor: In the November 6 edition there was a piece about the superintendent of schools in Nashua resigning because, he says, he is being pressured about reopening the public schools “safely.” I again ask the question, why are politicians, public health “experts,” teachers, parents, and you media people continuing to ignore the fact that all the Catholic schools in our state opened on schedule, with teachers and students in the classrooms, but no problems?
Could it be that this fact doesn’t fit the doom-and-gloom, be-very-afraid narrative with which we are bombarded daily?
W.B. HEFFERNAN Jr.
Dunloggin Road, Nashua