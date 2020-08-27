Doom and gloom Dems

To the Editor: I recently found myself at a gathering with a group of individuals who are all Democrats. I am talking about the new Democrat Party. You know, the types who are openly calling for socialism, higher taxes and more wasteful spending, sanctuary cities and welfare payments for illegal aliens and open borders.

I found myself sitting there and saying to myself “these people are so miserable to be around.” They are unhappy about everything. And then I realized, it makes complete sense. If you watched the Democrat National Convention last week you would have noticed the tone of doom and gloom. They had nothing positive to say about anything. It felt like they are not proud of America, and, the more I think about it, I don’t think they are.

Apparently being the best country in the free world is something Democrats don’t want. If they don’t want that, then I don’t want to be associated with their ideology.

KIM WEBSTER

Rochester

