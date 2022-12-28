Drag show strawman

To the Editor: I could not help responding to a recent letter to the editor about drag show banning submitted by Diane M. Starkey from Rochester. She implies that if we ban men from wearing women’s clothes in public, then it follows that women could be arrested for wearing jeans in public. Huh? What absurdity!

Monday, December 26, 2022
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Friday, December 23, 2022
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Monday, December 19, 2022