To the Editor: I could not help responding to a recent letter to the editor about drag show banning submitted by Diane M. Starkey from Rochester. She implies that if we ban men from wearing women’s clothes in public, then it follows that women could be arrested for wearing jeans in public. Huh? What absurdity!
There’s a reason that the analogy section of SAT’s was a valued barometer of the reasoning acumen of the test taker. But now SAT’s have been largely dropped by most universities and this nonsense is the inevitable result.
She also mentions eight male actors of high regard who all dressed as women in movies and questions whether they should be arrested retroactively. Really? How many of those eight movie roles were about performing for underage children at drag shows? The answer of course is …none!
In her haste to slam Gov. Ron Desantis and “those anti-LBGTQ+ people” she fails to mention that the Florida law is not about banning men for wearing women’s clothes. Nothing of the sort. Drag queens have been around forever; and they and their performances will continue for sure. Adults can dress the way they want. It’s none of my business or yours.
But Florida is trying to ban these drag show performances to underage children. Can she not see the difference? Must we now fail to protect our young children because it might offend some protected group? Absolutely not! Our children must be protected.