To the Editor: I read with interest the Union Leader article on August 23 concerning our Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). In an attempt to buoy his sinking poll numbers, President Joe Biden has reduced the SPR to it’s lowest level in almost 40 years. This after shutting vast swaths of U.S. oil production and then begging the Saudis for more oil. Lost in all of this is the fact that President Donald Trump, while in office, wanted to increase the SPR by 77 million barrels through a provision in the stimulus bill of 2020. This provision was stripped from the bill by congressional Democrats who called it a giveaway to the oil industry.
Now, according to the article, Biden wants to refill the SPR through purchases from small and medium producers in an effort to keep them afloat. The very same reasoning Trump used when he proposed the idea, but I’m willing to bet the Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer will think it’s just a great idea this time. Especially since the price of crude oil has gone from record lows when Trump proposed it to record highs under Biden and the Democrats.
