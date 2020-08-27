To the Editor: I had to laugh at an op-ed in Monday’s edition of the Union Leader written by two high school students from Londonderry and Timberlane. These students were invited guests of the New Hampshire Democrat Party at the recent national convention.
The two students praised Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next “saviors” for our country and that all young people stand behind them. Is this all the Democrats have to offer to try to persuade Americans on who to vote for?
No reasonable person would ever seek advice from two high school students. These two students have never had a real job. They have never had to get their hands dirty. They have never had to pay a bill. Everything up to this point has been given to them for free. And their parents and liberal teachers have fed them with the usual Democrat talking points courtesy of the waste coming from CNN, ABC, NBC, The View, etc.
Besides the fact that their writing was full of regressive liberal ideology, there was one sentence that stood out and showed just how clueless and brainwashed they are by what the mainstream media is tricking them into believing… “Democrats are looking out for others no matter what they love and where they live.” If that is true, then why has the country witnessed for the past three years Democrats foaming at the mouth against President Trump and conservatives, and why is our country currently witnessing all of the rioting/looting being done by liberals in all the major Democrat-run cities?
Democrats are not looking out for people outside of their miserable base. They have extreme hatred towards America and have adopted socialism as their platform. Next time bring something of value to the table. Reader’s do not want to waste their time by reading liberal propaganda.
DAVID GARNETT
Hampton